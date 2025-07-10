Flash Flood Tragedy: Texas Hill Country Faces Unimaginable Loss

In Texas Hill Country, the aftermath of a devastating flash flood has first responders working tirelessly to locate survivors among the debris, six days after the disaster. The floods, claiming at least 120 lives, particularly hit Kerr County, where torrential rains caused unprecedented destruction.

A search has been underway as a dozen states contribute to the efforts, focusing on Kerr County's Guadalupe River where 96 people, including 36 children, died due to surging floodwaters on July 4. The county, notorious for intense flash floods, bore the brunt with many still missing and the last survivor found on Friday.

Amid the tragedy, the community gathered for a somber memorial at Tivy High School, recalling the victims' lives. Meanwhile, questions arise over the absence of early-warning systems, prompting officials to prioritize ongoing rescue efforts and investigate the incident's handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)