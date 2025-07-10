Tragedy Strikes as Petrol Pump Wall Collapses in Palwal

Tragedy struck the Palwal district on Wednesday night when three labourers lost their lives after a petrol pump wall collapsed during a violent storm. According to police reports on Thursday, the structure gave way under the force of heavy rain, trapping six workers beneath the debris.

Three labourers were seriously injured in the incident and were promptly admitted to BK Hospital. Due to the severity of their conditions, they were later transferred to a higher medical facility in Delhi for further treatment. Authorities stated that one of the injured individuals is in critical condition, while efforts to stabilize the others continue.

The collapse took place in the village of Softa as the laborers were on their way home from work. According to a senior police officer, the identities of the deceased remain unknown, but investigations are ongoing to unravel the tragedy's full details.