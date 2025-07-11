Axiom-4 Astronauts Return: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Beyond Earth

Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut with the Axiom-4 mission, is set to return to Earth from the International Space Station with his crew on July 14, NASA announced. The mission, which launched on June 25, witnessed the crew traveling millions of kilometers and completing significant research aboard the ISS.

Supported by NASA, the Axiom-4 team conducted over 60 experiments across multiple disciplines, demonstrating the role of commercial missions in advancing microgravity research. The findings from this mission could revolutionize fields such as diabetes treatment and human health monitoring, bolstering future space exploration efforts.

Shukla's activities during his stay included interacting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to ISRO scientists, and engaging with schoolchildren. The crew's journey highlights the potential for private missions to significantly contribute to scientific knowledge and human spaceflight capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)