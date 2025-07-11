Exploring Mars: Unveiling Aeolian Bedforms and Wind Patterns

Lauren Berger, a graduate student from Texas A&M University, is paving new paths in planetary geology by studying aeolian bedforms. These wind-created geological features, found both on Earth and other celestial bodies like Mars, reveal crucial clues about atmospheric and environmental conditions.

As part of her PhD research, Berger embarked on fieldwork in the Algodones Dunes, located on the border of California, Arizona, and Mexico. Armed with GPS, drones, and measurement tools, she meticulously recorded and analyzed coarse-grained sand ripples, aiming to draw parallels between Earth's and Mars' wind patterns.

Her groundbreaking research is integral for planning human missions to Mars, as dust storms on the planet pose significant challenges. By studying the height, shape, and spacing of these formations, Berger aims to establish a first-of-its-kind database that helps identify safe zones for potential bases, mitigating the risk of them being enveloped by sandstorms.

