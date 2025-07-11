Evacuations Ordered as Wildfires Rage in US National Parks

Two national parks in the western United States have been evacuated due to the threat of wildfires.

Gunnison National Park, located approximately 418 kilometers southwest of Denver, closed on Thursday morning. A lightning strike ignited fires on both the North and South Rims of the Black Canyon, with the fire spreading over 6.5 square kilometers and yet to be contained according to park officials.

The Grand Canyon's North Rim in Arizona also faced closure on Thursday due to a wildfire on nearby Bureau of Land Management property close to Jacob Lake. Emergency personnel evacuated residents in areas north of Jacob Lake and campers within the Kaibab National Forest following the fire's ignition on Wednesday evening from a thunderstorm. Thus far, it has affected around 3.9 square kilometers and remains uncontained.