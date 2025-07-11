Left Menu

Tragic Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: A Sawan Bath Turns Fatal

In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, a 40-year-old woman named Malti Bai was killed by a crocodile while bathing in a river during the holy month of Sawan. Despite rescue efforts, her body was eventually retrieved by disaster response teams. Authorities warn of rising crocodile population.

Updated: 11-07-2025 12:26 IST
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, Malti Bai, aged 40, lost her life to a crocodile attack on Friday morning. Engaging in a holy tradition, she had gone to bathe in the river at Kaniyaghat Patti village as the auspicious month of Sawan began.

According to local sources and Sub-Divisional Magistrate R L Bagri, Malti was sitting on the riverbank when a crocodile suddenly attacked and dragged her into the water. Despite their efforts, the villagers could not save her.

A rescue operation was conducted by the forest department and the State Disaster Response Force, leading to the recovery of Malti's body approximately 40 km from the district headquarters. Authorities have since installed warnings around the river due to an increase in crocodile population.

