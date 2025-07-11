Tragic Building Collapse in Delhi Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area early Friday morning when a three-storey commercial building collapsed, leading to the death of a 46-year-old employee, Manoj Sharma.

Sharma, who had been working at a shop within the building for nearly three decades, was trapped under the debris. He was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, according to official sources.

The building, part of the Azad Market cluster, housed shops selling bags and canvas cloth. Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse, registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)