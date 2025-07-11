Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Islamic Faith Thrives in Georgia's Christian Heartland

In the Georgian village of Ghorjomi, a unique Islamic presence thrives amidst a predominantly Christian nation. Despite being dubbed 'Tatars,' Georgian Muslims maintain proud national identities. Historically converted under Ottoman rule, they preserve cultural ties. Challenges persist, but religious coexistence endures, highlighting Georgia's multifaceted identity.

11-07-2025
Unity in Diversity: Islamic Faith Thrives in Georgia's Christian Heartland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the remote Georgian village of Ghorjomi, nestled near the Turkish border, Friday prayers draw large gatherings at the local mosque, according to Imam Tamaz Gorgadze. This highland enclave in Upper Adjara represents a rare Islamic presence in predominantly Christian Georgia.

Despite its historical ties to Christianity, political borders have created a diverse religious landscape. Local Muslims, historically labeled 'Tatars,' emphasize their Georgian identity, reflecting a rich cultural fusion. Tariel Nakaidze of the Georgian Muslims Union notes the enduring struggle for acceptance.

While challenges persist, such as limited mosque space in Batumi, the region remains a testament to religious tolerance. Imam Tamaz Geladze appreciates Georgia's long history of religious coexistence, underscoring the country's commitment to diversity and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

