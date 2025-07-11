Left Menu

Unveiling Biodiversity: New Parasitic Wasp Species Discovered in West Bengal

The Zoological Survey of India announced the discovery of four parasitic wasp species in West Bengal, expanding insect diversity knowledge. These wasps, belonging to the Idris genus, show gregarious parasitism in jumping spider eggs. The discovery, involving advanced DNA barcoding, highlights the ecological significance of parasitoid wasps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:53 IST
Unveiling Biodiversity: New Parasitic Wasp Species Discovered in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has revealed the discovery of four new species of parasitic wasps, expanding the understanding of biodiversity within the region. Found in West Bengal, these wasps are primary egg parasitoids of jumping spiders and exhibit a unique behavior known as gregarious parasitism, allowing multiple wasps to develop within a single egg sac.

ZSI director, Dhriti Banerjee, highlighted the ecological importance of the findings, describing the discovery as 'a modern, integrative approach to understanding biodiversity'. The study, published in the European Journal of Taxonomy, was led by Dr. K Rajmohana and her research team, and marks a significant addition to the global genetic reference library for the Idris genus.

The research utilized a combination of detailed morphological examination and DNA barcoding, an integrative method crucial for species identification. This approach underscores the vital ecological role parasitoid wasps, despite their small size, play as natural regulators. The discovery underscores the significance of advanced molecular analysis in understanding complex ecosystems and evolution.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025