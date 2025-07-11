Unveiling Biodiversity: New Parasitic Wasp Species Discovered in West Bengal

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has revealed the discovery of four new species of parasitic wasps, expanding the understanding of biodiversity within the region. Found in West Bengal, these wasps are primary egg parasitoids of jumping spiders and exhibit a unique behavior known as gregarious parasitism, allowing multiple wasps to develop within a single egg sac.

ZSI director, Dhriti Banerjee, highlighted the ecological importance of the findings, describing the discovery as 'a modern, integrative approach to understanding biodiversity'. The study, published in the European Journal of Taxonomy, was led by Dr. K Rajmohana and her research team, and marks a significant addition to the global genetic reference library for the Idris genus.

The research utilized a combination of detailed morphological examination and DNA barcoding, an integrative method crucial for species identification. This approach underscores the vital ecological role parasitoid wasps, despite their small size, play as natural regulators. The discovery underscores the significance of advanced molecular analysis in understanding complex ecosystems and evolution.