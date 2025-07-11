Puravankara Ltd Achieves Strong Q1FY26 Sales Amid Strategic Developments

In a noteworthy performance, Puravankara Limited has announced a 6% year-on-year growth in pre-sales for the first quarter of FY26, totaling Rs 1,124 crore. Despite the absence of new launches, the company realized a 9% increase in average prices, signalling robust market confidence.

The real estate giant is embarking on significant strategic projects, including its selection as the preferred developer for redeveloping eight housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai. This initiative alone holds a Gross Development Value (GDV) potential of Rs 2,100 crore, substantially enhancing Puravankara's urban footprint.

Moreover, Puravankara's joint development agreement in East Bengaluru for a 5.5-acre land parcel is projected to realize over Rs 1,000 crore in GDV. These strategic moves reflect the company's dedication to expanding in key micro-markets and optimizing value creation. The Indian economic outlook supports this trajectory, with the real estate sector buoyed by strong demand and favorable financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)