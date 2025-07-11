Delhi's Underground Power Initiative: Enhancing Safety and Aesthetics

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will spearhead a transformative pilot project aimed at shifting overhead electricity wires underground, set to commence in the Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, officials reported.

This initiative, announced during the 2025-26 annual budget with a Rs 100 crore allocation, targets improved safety and visual appeal across the city.

Supplied by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, the pilot includes installing underground cabling and feeder pillar boxes, ensuring reliable and weather-resistant electricity supply without cluttered overhead lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)