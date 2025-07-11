Left Menu

Delhi's Underground Power Initiative: Enhancing Safety and Aesthetics

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to launch a pilot project to shift overhead electricity wires underground in Shalimar Bagh. This initiative aims to enhance safety and aesthetics, with a budget of Rs 100 crore allocated. The project will provide a model for future city upgrades.

Updated: 11-07-2025 20:29 IST
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will spearhead a transformative pilot project aimed at shifting overhead electricity wires underground, set to commence in the Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, officials reported.

This initiative, announced during the 2025-26 annual budget with a Rs 100 crore allocation, targets improved safety and visual appeal across the city.

Supplied by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, the pilot includes installing underground cabling and feeder pillar boxes, ensuring reliable and weather-resistant electricity supply without cluttered overhead lines.

