Confluence of Minds: Reviving the Yamuna River

A conference in Delhi explored strategies to revive the Yamuna river using a 'lake river' concept. The event, organized by the MAS Council for Water and River, emphasized viewing the Yamuna as a reservoir for better water storage and ecological flow. Key discussions included pollution and urban water sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A pivotal conference in Delhi brought together experts to discuss strategies for rejuvenating the Yamuna river. The 'Lake River' model emerged as a central theme, proposing to treat sections of the Yamuna as reservoirs to enhance monsoon water storage and ecological flow.

Held by the MAS Council for Water and River, the conference spotlighted the historical impacts on the river's water tables and floodplains over 150 years. Maneesh Prasad of MCWR emphasized that despite engineering efforts, a 'lake outlook' could be vital for future sustainability.

Significant discussions also highlighted that a sweeping 80% of the Yamuna's pollution comes from Delhi, though it traverses just 2% of the city. Suggestions included the restoration of natural floodplains and implementing school initiatives for ecological awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

