Double Jolt: Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in Two Days

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Jhajjar, Haryana, created tremors across Delhi-NCR Friday evening, marking the second seismic event in two days after a prior 4.4 magnitude quake. The incidents, impacting regions including Rohtak and Gurugram, have intensified public concern and speculation on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday evening, sending shockwaves across the Delhi-NCR region, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Recorded at 7:49 pm, the tremors were felt as far as Rohtak, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, and Noida, residents reported. The epicenter was pinpointed 10 km northeast of Jhajjar, about 51 km west of Delhi.

This seismic activity follows a 4.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning. These consecutive events have fueled discussions and anxiety on social media, with numerous posts expressing concern over the frequent disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

