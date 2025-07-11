Double Jolt: Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in Two Days

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Friday evening, sending shockwaves across the Delhi-NCR region, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Recorded at 7:49 pm, the tremors were felt as far as Rohtak, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, and Noida, residents reported. The epicenter was pinpointed 10 km northeast of Jhajjar, about 51 km west of Delhi.

This seismic activity follows a 4.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning. These consecutive events have fueled discussions and anxiety on social media, with numerous posts expressing concern over the frequent disturbances.

