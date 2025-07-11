Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Plan to Rejuvenate the Yamuna River

Delhi government aims to double its sewage treatment capacity to help clean the Yamuna River. Key focus areas include upgrading existing infrastructure, interstate coordination, and local planning. A comprehensive action plan and significant financial allocation underscore the seriousness of the initiative.

Updated: 11-07-2025 22:10 IST
In a determined endeavor to clean the Yamuna River, Delhi's government has unveiled an ambitious plan to nearly double the metropolitan area's sewage treatment capacity within the next two years. This initiative was confirmed on Friday by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, highlighting a broad approach involving infrastructure upgrades and inter-state cooperation.

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta brought several urgent issues to the fore. A significant focus was placed on curbing untreated wastewater discharge from the Najafgarh drain, notorious for its pollution levels.

The existing infrastructure features 37 sewage treatment plants, with immediate upgrades slated for 18 of them. Officials are progressing with installing both new large-scale and decentralized sewage treatment facilities, alongside a 45-point action plan that encapsulates the priorities of the newly elected BJP-led government's budget allocation.

