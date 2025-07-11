Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Torrential Rains

Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with severe disruptions due to relentless heavy rains in recent days. A total of 184 roads remain closed, and approximately 791 water supply schemes have been affected heavily, officials reported on Friday.

The devastation didn't stop there, as 111 transformers also found themselves damaged by the unyielding downpour, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC). Of the 224 roads closed, 143 are situated in the Mandi district, which bore the brunt of 10 cloudburst incidents, resulting in 15 fatalities between June 30 and July 1.

The extreme weather has also handed Himachal Pradesh extensive property damage, with 824 houses, 622 cow sheds, and 163 shops suffering the brunt. Meanwhile, 849 livestock perished in the calamity. The local weather office has issued a yellow alert for more heavy rainfall in parts of the state until July 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)