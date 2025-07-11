Left Menu

Trump Tours Flood-Ravaged Texas Amidst Crescendo of Criticism and Praise

President Donald Trump visited Texas to assess damage from a devastating flash flood that killed 120 people over the July 4 holiday. Trump faced questions over the government's response as local search teams looked for the missing amid rising political and public scrutiny of emergency management efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump arrived in Texas on Friday to survey the catastrophic damage wrought by flash floods and meet with responders and families of the 120 victims lost in the July 4 disaster. His visit followed days of growing critique over the government's response efforts.

The record-breaking floods, brought by torrential rains, swept the Guadalupe River into the heart of Texas Hill Country, marking the deadliest natural disaster of Trump's term. As hopes of finding more survivors dimmed, search teams scoured debris-strewn landscapes in their search missions.

During his visit, Trump emphasized the unprecedented nature of the flood as he was briefed by local officials. Plans for an early-warning system, which had previously faltered, surfaced again as Texas lawmakers prepared for a special session to address disaster relief and investigate the response.

