Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A devastating building collapse in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi claimed the lives of two individuals and left eight others, including a one-year-old child, injured on Saturday morning. Rescue efforts continue as several people remain trapped under the rubble.

The tragedy unfolded when residents were out for their early morning walks, turning many locals into immediate first responders. Among those affected are ten members of a family residing in the building and others in proximity when the incident happened.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the casualties include a man and a woman whose bodies were retrieved from the debris. Several injured parties, including children, have been transported to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams, aided by seven fire tenders, are racing against time to unearth any remaining survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)