Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives

A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries, including a baby. Rescue operations are ongoing as more individuals are feared trapped. Locals quickly responded alongside official services to aid those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating building collapse in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi claimed the lives of two individuals and left eight others, including a one-year-old child, injured on Saturday morning. Rescue efforts continue as several people remain trapped under the rubble.

The tragedy unfolded when residents were out for their early morning walks, turning many locals into immediate first responders. Among those affected are ten members of a family residing in the building and others in proximity when the incident happened.

According to Delhi Fire Services, the casualties include a man and a woman whose bodies were retrieved from the debris. Several injured parties, including children, have been transported to nearby hospitals. Rescue teams, aided by seven fire tenders, are racing against time to unearth any remaining survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025