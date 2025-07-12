Left Menu

Tragedy at Bannerghatta: Tiger Cubs' Untimely Demise

Three tiger cubs allegedly abandoned by their mother have died at Bannerghatta Biological Park. Born on July 7, the cubs were not cared for by Tigress Hima Das, leading to severe injuries. Despite intensive care efforts, the cubs succumbed to their injuries, with post-mortems indicating trauma-related causes.

Updated: 12-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:53 IST
In a heartbreaking event, three tiger cubs at Bannerghatta Biological Park have died after being allegedly abandoned by their mother, officials reported on Saturday. The cubs, born to Tigress Hima Das on July 7, suffered severe injuries due to lack of maternal care.

The park authorities revealed that the cubs were relocated to a hospital for intensive care but, despite doctors' interventions, the cubs couldn't survive their critical condition. The grim sequence of events concluded with the death of a male cub on July 8, followed by another male and a female cub on July 9.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the male cubs died from cervical and brain injuries caused by the mother. The female cub also suffered fatal stamping injuries. This incident follows a similar tragedy where a tigress and her cubs died in the MM Hills on June 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

