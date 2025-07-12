Left Menu

Pregnant Woman's Road Demand Sparks Political Response in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, Leela Sahu's demand for a road to her village has drawn political attention. Despite assurances from the local MP, no progress has been made. Sahu plans to appeal to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the road's construction, aiming to improve access to medical facilities.

Sidhi | Updated: 12-07-2025
In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a pregnant woman's persistent demand for a road to her village has captured political attention and stirred a response from a BJP MP. Leela Sahu has voiced her concerns on social media, urging for a motorable route crucial for accessing health facilities.

Sahu, who highlighted the issue last year, vowed to escalate her campaign to New Delhi after her delivery, addressing Union Minister Nitin Gadkari directly. Her initiative underscores the need for infrastructure to support not only her but five other expectant mothers in the region.

Local MP Rajesh Mishra previously committed to constructing the road post-monsoon, a promise yet unfulfilled, according to Sahu. Mishra argued that existing medical transport options suffice, suggesting the social media-driven appeal seeks undue popularity. Meanwhile, Sahu's network anticipates her delivery in two weeks.

