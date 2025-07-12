India's Air Cargo Horizon: From Regional Dominance to Global Resilience

In a bold move to position India as a global air cargo leader, Air Cargo Forum India and ASCELA Insights have introduced a comprehensive vision through their newly released knowledge paper. Presented at the 4th ACFI Annual Conclave in New Delhi, the document outlines pathways to expand the air cargo sector's capacity to 10 million metric tonnes annually by 2030.

Significant transformations are anticipated as the industry partners with global entities and regional governments to boost regional connectivity and enhance operational efficiency. A landmark collaboration with The International Air Cargo Association aims to foster global knowledge sharing, while upcoming agreements with the Government of Tripura and Madhya Pradesh signify strategic domestic alliances.

Key initiatives include the implementation of advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain in customs operations, investment in cold-chain aviation, and a pivotal focus on policy reforms and infrastructural development. The roadmap underscores the urgency of adopting ESG practices and harnessing innovation to fortify the sector amid geopolitical uncertainties and a rapidly shifting economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)