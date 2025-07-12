Left Menu

Delhi's Drainage Overhaul: A Comprehensive Masterplan Unveiled

The Delhi government is set to finalize a comprehensive drainage masterplan aimed at modernizing the city's outdated system. The plan divides the city into three basins and seeks to resolve longstanding waterlogging issues. Consultants are tasked with providing modern solutions for a robust drainage network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:22 IST
Delhi's Drainage Overhaul: A Comprehensive Masterplan Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is nearing the finalization of an ambitious drainage masterplan for the city, as per Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma. The project, initiated in 2021, segments the city into Najafgarh Basin, Barapullah Basin, and Trans-Yamuna Basin, and tenders have been issued accordingly.

The minister announced that consultants will submit their draft reports within the next 15 days. The new drainage network design aims to handle current and future water stress more effectively. This development addresses the limitations of the existing system, originally designed in 1976.

The move comes after a 2018 plan by IIT-Delhi was deemed too generic by the government. The forthcoming masterplan promises actionable solutions to eliminate waterlogging issues, considering the involvement of multiple agencies and the varied topography of Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025