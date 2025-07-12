Delhi's Drainage Overhaul: A Comprehensive Masterplan Unveiled

The Delhi government is nearing the finalization of an ambitious drainage masterplan for the city, as per Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma. The project, initiated in 2021, segments the city into Najafgarh Basin, Barapullah Basin, and Trans-Yamuna Basin, and tenders have been issued accordingly.

The minister announced that consultants will submit their draft reports within the next 15 days. The new drainage network design aims to handle current and future water stress more effectively. This development addresses the limitations of the existing system, originally designed in 1976.

The move comes after a 2018 plan by IIT-Delhi was deemed too generic by the government. The forthcoming masterplan promises actionable solutions to eliminate waterlogging issues, considering the involvement of multiple agencies and the varied topography of Delhi.