Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Northeast Delhi Claims Six Lives

A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, resulting in six fatalities, including a toddler, and injuring eight others. Initiated rescue operations involve multiple agencies, with all listed missing persons accounted for so far. The narrow lanes and congested area hinder rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:25 IST
Six individuals, including a two-year-old girl, lost their lives when a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Saturday morning, officials confirmed. The incident also left eight others injured, prompting immediate rescue operations in the dense area.

The deceased included the building's owner, Matloob, his wife, and two sons, along with two other individuals. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to assist in the complex rescue operation hindered by narrow lanes.

According to officials, eight injured persons have been hospitalized, some in critical condition. As locals acted as first responders, multiple agencies continue their efforts despite challenges faced due to the congested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

