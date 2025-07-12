Left Menu

Delhi's Weather Rollercoaster: From Clear Skies to Thunderous Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded weather alerts in parts of Delhi from green to orange and yellow due to changing conditions, including cloudy skies and rainfall. Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 12.9 mm of rain. Despite the alerts, the city is forecasted to return to the green zone on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of the national capital saw a shift in weather conditions, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade alerts from green to orange and yellow. Initially, no warnings were issued for the day.

However, as skies darkened and rain fell, some areas received an orange alert, signaling 'be prepared,' while others were given a yellow alert, meaning 'be aware,' according to IMD's color-coded system.

By 5:30 pm, 12.9 mm of rainfall was recorded at Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung. Despite the changes, the weekend forecast predicts a return to the green zone, suggesting no forthcoming weather warnings for Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

