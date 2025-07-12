Rain Havoc in Himachal: Landslides and Road Closures Paralyze Mandi
Himachal Pradesh faces severe road disruptions due to heavy rains, with 252 roads closed. Mandi district is the hardest hit, affecting national highways and causing significant delays. The monsoon has led to extensive damages, including landslides, fatalities, and infrastructure disruption, prompting recovery efforts and search operations.
In Himachal Pradesh, three days of relentless rain have led to the closure of 252 roads, including two national highways, intensifying the region's monsoon woes. Particularly hard-hit is Mandi district, where landslides have forced the closure of 205 roads, according to officials.
The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, a critical artery, remains blocked as landslide debris continues to impede traffic near Mandi. While smaller vehicles are being rerouted through alternative routes, heavy vehicles have been left stranded, waiting for clearance.
The monsoon has wreaked havoc across the state, resulting in significant fatalities and infrastructure losses. With emergency services working tirelessly, the local government has issued a 'yellow alert' and advises residents to exercise caution amid continually challenging weather conditions.
