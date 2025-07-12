Tragic Car Explosion Claims Young Lives in Palakkad

A tragic incident in Palakkad on Friday saw two children losing their lives due to severe burns after a car explosion. The car, parked at their home, suddenly burst into flames when it was being started by their mother, Elsy, who also suffered grievous injuries.

The young victims, identified as Alfred, aged six, and Emilina, aged four, were caught in the fiery blast, while their mother, Elsy, remains in a serious condition at a Kochi hospital. Local police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, initially suspecting a gas cylinder.

However, further investigation revealed that it was a petrol vehicle, raising concerns about its maintenance, as it had remained unused for a significant period. The community mourns the loss of the children as authorities continue their probe into this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)