Tragic Car Explosion Claims Young Lives in Palakkad

In Palakkad, an old car exploded, engulfing it in flames, resulting in the deaths of two children and serious injuries to their mother, Elsy. Elsy is receiving treatment in Kochi while the investigation into the explosion's cause continues, with suspicions surrounding the car's petrol system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident in Palakkad on Friday saw two children losing their lives due to severe burns after a car explosion. The car, parked at their home, suddenly burst into flames when it was being started by their mother, Elsy, who also suffered grievous injuries.

The young victims, identified as Alfred, aged six, and Emilina, aged four, were caught in the fiery blast, while their mother, Elsy, remains in a serious condition at a Kochi hospital. Local police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, initially suspecting a gas cylinder.

However, further investigation revealed that it was a petrol vehicle, raising concerns about its maintenance, as it had remained unused for a significant period. The community mourns the loss of the children as authorities continue their probe into this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

