Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives in Odisha
In Odisha's Balasore district, a devastating lightning strike resulted in the deaths of three people, including two women, and left two others seriously injured. The tragic event occurred as the victims were having lunch near a canal construction site, highlighting the dangers of unexpected weather events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic lightning strike claimed the lives of three, including two women, and left two seriously injured in Odisha's Balasore district, according to officials.
The unforeseen incident happened as the victims were dining near a canal construction site in the Chhatrapur area under Berhampur police jurisdiction.
Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, while two women with serious injuries were rushed to Nilagiri Government Hospital for immediate medical attention, police reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
