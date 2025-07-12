Delhi's Transformative Approach to Landfill Reclamation Unveiled

In a significant move towards sustainable urban development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated that one-third of the lands reclaimed from Delhi's major landfill sites be dedicated to public welfare projects such as hospitals, schools, and sports complexes. The rest of the area will be transformed into advanced waste processing facilities.

During a crucial meeting aimed at reviewing the progress of the city's solid waste management strategy, the government reiterated its commitment to eradicating long-standing waste dumps by 2026. The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by high-ranking officials including Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, provided updates on the accelerated biomining and waste-to-energy initiatives.

The mayor declared the acceleration of biomining efforts at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla landfills from 25,000 TPD to 30,000 TPD as of July 2025. Additionally, an environmental nod was granted for a 3,000 TPD Waste-to-Energy plant, with further projects in the pipeline, supporting the city's green energy objectives and emphasizing the need for expanding renewable energy facilities.

