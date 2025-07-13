Global Health Updates: Bird Flu, Medical Education, and Breakthroughs in Autism Research

The recent outbreak of bird flu in Brazil, a leading chicken exporter, has led to trade restrictions by multiple countries to curb the virus's spread. Brazil, after reporting its first commercial farm case in May, hopes to resume exports as it declares itself virus-free post 28 days without further outbreaks.

In South Korea, medical students announced their return to campus, urging reforms following a walkout protest against increased admissions. The Korean Medical Association appealed for improvements in academic schedules and training, highlighting the necessity for equitable education conditions for upcoming medical professionals.

Japan's Omron aims to expand its blood pressure monitors in India, amid rising hypertension cases, stated CEO Ayumu Okada. The large hypertensive population in India contrasts with low device usage, presenting a promising market. Additionally, Japan and China are progressing toward resuming beef exports, halted since 2001 due to mad-cow disease concerns.

