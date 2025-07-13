Left Menu

Harnessing Solar Sails: A New Frontier in Space Weather Prediction

The burgeoning space industry faces threats from space weather, with events like interplanetary coronal mass ejections posing risks to satellites and astronauts. A new satellite constellation, SWIFT, aims to enhance prediction capabilities by utilizing solar sails for extended monitoring of space weather, crucial for business and military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Michigan | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:43 IST
Harnessing Solar Sails: A New Frontier in Space Weather Prediction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The space industry, crucial to modern technology like satellite networks and aviation, faces significant risks from space weather. Space weather, comprising variations in the space environment between the Sun and Earth, can trigger geomagnetic storms threatening critical infrastructures.

A new effort led by heliophysicists involves developing a satellite constellation named SWIFT, designed to predict space weather events with greater accuracy. By using solar sails, this system hopes to exceed current warning systems, providing up to 60 minutes of advance notice.

Given the increasing reliance on space-based technologies, preventing disruptions from space weather is essential. The SWIFT project promises a significant leap in space weather forecasting, ensuring better preparation and response to potential disruptions affecting multiple sectors globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025