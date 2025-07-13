Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: SUV Plunges into Shalvi River

An SUV accident in Shimal district resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with a child missing and two others injured. Rescue operations are underway in the Shalvi river area, and the injured have been transported to a local hospital.

  • India

In a tragic accident, an SUV skidded off the road and fell into the Shalvi river in Shimal district, resulting in two fatalities, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, also left two individuals injured and a 10-year-old boy missing. The deceased were identified as Gurmel Lal from Nawanshahr and Kumar Suchi from Nerwa.

The injured, Keshav Kumar and Balvinder, both from Nawanshahr, were taken to the Civil Hospital in Nerwa. A search operation is actively being conducted to locate Balwinder's son, who was swept away by the river's strong current.

