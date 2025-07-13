Tragedy Strikes: SUV Plunges into Shalvi River

In a tragic accident, an SUV skidded off the road and fell into the Shalvi river in Shimal district, resulting in two fatalities, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, also left two individuals injured and a 10-year-old boy missing. The deceased were identified as Gurmel Lal from Nawanshahr and Kumar Suchi from Nerwa.

The injured, Keshav Kumar and Balvinder, both from Nawanshahr, were taken to the Civil Hospital in Nerwa. A search operation is actively being conducted to locate Balwinder's son, who was swept away by the river's strong current.

(With inputs from agencies.)