Tragic Discovery: Female Leopard Found Dead in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary
A two-year-old female leopard's carcass was discovered in Uttar Pradesh's Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. The leopard likely died due to a fight with a larger feline, as indicated by deep head injuries. Officials are investigating, and the viscera has been sent for further analysis.
- Country:
- India
In a grim discovery at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, the carcass of a female leopard has been recovered, as confirmed by forest department officials on Sunday.
Villagers first spotted the carcass on Saturday, prompting swift action from Forest Range Officer SK Srivastava and Forest Guard Manish Kumar alongside others to initiate an in-depth probe. Srivastava detailed to the media that the deceased leopard, approximately two years old, appeared to have all organs intact.
According to Veterinary Officer Dr. Deepak Verma, who conducted a postmortem, the leopard succumbed to a deep head injury and attack wounds likely from a larger leopard. Furthermore, officials reported five leopards, a tiger, and an elephant were found dead this year in Katarniaghat, home to an estimated 100 leopards and 70-80 tigers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vaccination plays key role in prevention of diseases among animals: Murmu at Indian Veterinary Research Institute convocation in Bareilly.
Animals have been our 'saadhan' (for transportation) and 'bal' (force) for farmers: Murmu at Indian Veterinary Research Institute convocation.
Our culture sees presence of God in all creatures: President Murmu at Indian Veterinary Research Institute convocation in UP's Bareilly.