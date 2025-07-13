From Shadows to Reflection: Khmer Rouge Sites Gain UNESCO Recognition

Cambodia marked a significant milestone as it commemorated the recognition of three former Khmer Rouge sites as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Ceremonies were held nationwide on Sunday to highlight their transformation from centers of repression to places of peace and reflection.

The Tuol Sleng prison and Choeung Ek killing fields in Phnom Penh, along with the M-13 prison in Kampong Chhnang province, received the UNESCO inscription, described as 'Cambodian Memorial Sites: From centres of repression to places of peace and reflection'. Cambodia's interim Culture Minister, Hab Touch, praised it as a model for global reconciliation and justice.

This recognition marks Cambodia's fifth World Heritage listing and is noteworthy as the country's first nomination tied to modern conflict. These sites remind us of the atrocities under Pol Pot, where up to 2.2 million perished due to starvation, torture, and execution. Tuol Sleng prison, once a site of immense suffering, now stands as a genocide museum.

