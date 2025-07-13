Gujarat Government Approves New Bridge Construction After Mahisagar Tragedy

In the wake of the tragic bridge collapse at Mahisagar River, which resulted in several fatalities, the Gujarat government has taken swift action by approving the construction of a new bridge. The initiative aims to restore the vital connection between Anand and Vadodara districts, which was disrupted following the collapse.

The approved project will feature a parallel two-lane, high-level bridge adjacent to the old structure that recently collapsed and resulted in 20 casualties. An official release noted that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has authorized the allocation of Rs 212 crore for this significant infrastructure endeavor.

The rapidly initiated project is designed to be completed within an 18-month timeframe. Meanwhile, efforts continue in the Mahisagar River to locate a missing person, involving comprehensive search operations employing rubber boats and specialized equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)