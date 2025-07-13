FEMA's Response to Texas Floods Sparks Debate

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem staunchly defended FEMA's rapid response to last week's deadly Texas floods, amidst allegations that budgetary oversight had induced delays.

In a dialogue with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Noem strongly refuted claims that her June directive necessitating her approval for FEMA expenditures exceeding $100,000 resulted in sluggish agency actions. "Those allegations are entirely baseless," she remarked. She emphasized that within mere hours of the flooding, resources from the Department of Homeland Security were dispatched. Notably, President Donald Trump had hinted at potentially dismantling FEMA, but current circumstances suggest a mellowed stance, recognizing the paramount role of the agency amidst ongoing disasters.

Flash floods in Texas Hill Country claimed over 120 lives and aftershocks of this calamity have sparked renewed criticism around FEMA's reportedly decelerated deployment capabilities, tied to a substantial one-third reduction in its workforce. Noem's June memo, requiring review for funding requests above $100,000, has been blamed for impeding prompt action. Numerous FEMA insiders have voiced concerns that these financial restrictions and workforce cuts could stunt recovery efforts in disaster zones.