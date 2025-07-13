Left Menu

FEMA's Response to Texas Floods Sparks Debate

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended FEMA's quick response to Texas floods, despite criticism regarding budget constraints. Claims that a memo caused delays were denied, with resources deployed shortly after floods. President Trump’s administration is reconsidering FEMA’s role, following its workforce reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:38 IST
FEMA's Response to Texas Floods Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem staunchly defended FEMA's rapid response to last week's deadly Texas floods, amidst allegations that budgetary oversight had induced delays.

In a dialogue with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Noem strongly refuted claims that her June directive necessitating her approval for FEMA expenditures exceeding $100,000 resulted in sluggish agency actions. "Those allegations are entirely baseless," she remarked. She emphasized that within mere hours of the flooding, resources from the Department of Homeland Security were dispatched. Notably, President Donald Trump had hinted at potentially dismantling FEMA, but current circumstances suggest a mellowed stance, recognizing the paramount role of the agency amidst ongoing disasters.

Flash floods in Texas Hill Country claimed over 120 lives and aftershocks of this calamity have sparked renewed criticism around FEMA's reportedly decelerated deployment capabilities, tied to a substantial one-third reduction in its workforce. Noem's June memo, requiring review for funding requests above $100,000, has been blamed for impeding prompt action. Numerous FEMA insiders have voiced concerns that these financial restrictions and workforce cuts could stunt recovery efforts in disaster zones.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025