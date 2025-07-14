Historic North Rim Lodge Loses Battle to Devastating Wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire has resulted in the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge along with dozens of other structures on the North Rim, prompting officials to shut down access for the remainder of the season, as announced by the park on Sunday.

The blaze, fueled by hot temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, expanded to cover 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers). Fire officials initially managed it as a controlled burn but were forced to switch to suppression tactics due to its rapid growth.

Evacuations at the North Rim commenced last Thursday amid fears of fire risk and potential chlorine gas exposure following damage to a treatment plant. Aramark, the lodge's operator, confirmed the safe evacuation of all guests and employees, highlighting the massive loss as a devastating blow to America's national treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)