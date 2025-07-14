Left Menu

Historic North Rim Lodge Loses Battle to Devastating Wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and other structures on the North Rim, forcing its closure for the season. Nearly 80 structures were lost, and officials consider it a significant disaster. Although no injuries were reported, the fire continues to pose environmental risks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Flagstaff | Updated: 14-07-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 02:36 IST
Historic North Rim Lodge Loses Battle to Devastating Wildfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A fast-moving wildfire has resulted in the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge along with dozens of other structures on the North Rim, prompting officials to shut down access for the remainder of the season, as announced by the park on Sunday.

The blaze, fueled by hot temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, expanded to cover 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers). Fire officials initially managed it as a controlled burn but were forced to switch to suppression tactics due to its rapid growth.

Evacuations at the North Rim commenced last Thursday amid fears of fire risk and potential chlorine gas exposure following damage to a treatment plant. Aramark, the lodge's operator, confirmed the safe evacuation of all guests and employees, highlighting the massive loss as a devastating blow to America's national treasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025