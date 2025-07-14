Historic North Rim Lodge Loses Battle to Devastating Wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and other structures on the North Rim, forcing its closure for the season. Nearly 80 structures were lost, and officials consider it a significant disaster. Although no injuries were reported, the fire continues to pose environmental risks in the region.
A fast-moving wildfire has resulted in the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge along with dozens of other structures on the North Rim, prompting officials to shut down access for the remainder of the season, as announced by the park on Sunday.
The blaze, fueled by hot temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, expanded to cover 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers). Fire officials initially managed it as a controlled burn but were forced to switch to suppression tactics due to its rapid growth.
Evacuations at the North Rim commenced last Thursday amid fears of fire risk and potential chlorine gas exposure following damage to a treatment plant. Aramark, the lodge's operator, confirmed the safe evacuation of all guests and employees, highlighting the massive loss as a devastating blow to America's national treasures.
