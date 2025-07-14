Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 rattled Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, according to the country's geophysics agency. Fortunately, there was no potential for a tsunami.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 98 km as stated by local sources, however, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a magnitude of 6.8 and a shallower depth of 10 km.

While tremors were felt in several small towns in eastern Indonesia, there have been no immediate reports of damage, the country's disaster agency confirmed. The region is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its frequent seismic and volcanic activities.