Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands with no tsunami risks. At depths reported differently by local and international agencies, tremors impacted several small towns. Indonesia's disaster office noted no immediate damage. Situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the region frequently experiences seismic activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:11 IST
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 rattled Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region on Monday, according to the country's geophysics agency. Fortunately, there was no potential for a tsunami.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 98 km as stated by local sources, however, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a magnitude of 6.8 and a shallower depth of 10 km.
While tremors were felt in several small towns in eastern Indonesia, there have been no immediate reports of damage, the country's disaster agency confirmed. The region is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its frequent seismic and volcanic activities.
