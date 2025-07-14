Left Menu

Boosting Border Villages: Arunachal's Development Leap

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced development plans for 66 villages along the Indo-Myanmar border under the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme. The initiative focuses on improving infrastructure, connectivity, and livelihoods to encourage residents to stay. Identified villages are located in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday that 66 villages along the Indo-Myanmar border have been earmarked for development under the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). The initiative aims to boost infrastructure and connectivity, encouraging residents to settle in these critical border regions.

The identified villages are spread across the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, known for their strategic location. Khandu emphasized the 'last-mile development' approach, focusing on roads, telecom, electricity, livelihoods, and skill development to uplift these areas.

Data from the 2011 census highlighted the diverse population sizes of these villages. While some, like Wakka in Longding, have over 2,000 residents, others, such as Old Potuk in Changlang, are sparsely populated. The plan seeks to address key issues such as infrastructure and connectivity, aiming to enhance the quality of life in these border villages.

