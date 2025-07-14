Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Disaster Relief After Torrential Rains

Following heavy rains in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, disaster relief efforts have ramped up under the leadership of minister Girish Mahajan. The torrential downpour caused severe damage, including eight fatalities. Immediate financial assistance is being dispersed, and district collectors have been empowered to make swift decisions on relief distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:19 IST
Relief and rehabilitation efforts are intensifying in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region after it was battered by heavy rains on July 8 and 9, leading to widespread devastation. Maharashtra's disaster management minister, Girish Mahajan, confirmed in the assembly that swift actions are being taken across impacted areas.

In the eastern districts of Nagpur and Amravati, torrential rains resulted in eight deaths and considerable damage to homes and crops. Several districts, including Nagpur and Wardha, experienced flooding, prompting the administration to operate on high alert to ensure timely assistance.

District collectors have been granted full authority to address disaster-related matters locally. Notably, 20,854 hectares of farmland and 29,920 farmers have been impacted. The state government assures rapid compensation and rehabilitation for all affected, reinforcing community resilience in the face of natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

