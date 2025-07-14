Left Menu

Delhi Plans Elevated Corridor to Ease Inner Ring Road Congestion

The Delhi Public Works Department plans to construct an elevated corridor over the Inner Ring Road to alleviate traffic congestion. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has directed officials to expedite the appointment of a consultant for the project, which is part of a broader plan to improve city traffic flow.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department is implementing measures to mitigate traffic congestion by constructing an elevated corridor over the Inner Ring Road. The move comes as part of the government's strategy to improve vehicular flow across the city.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has instructed his team to quickly appoint a consultant responsible for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed structure. "Given the rising traffic load, we aim to build this elevated corridor to ease the situation," Verma stated.

Currently covering 55 km, the Inner Ring Road is poised for expansion. The new corridor will stretch about 80 km, incorporating ramps, loops, and access roads for better connectivity. An expert committee on traffic issues is set to convene, signaling further actions in the government's comprehensive plan.

