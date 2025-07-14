Maharashtra's Waste Management Revamp: A New Dedicated Cell

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the establishment of a dedicated cell aimed at tackling the waste management issues plaguing municipal corporations and councils, especially smaller ones, across the state.

Speaking during the state assembly's Question Hour, Shinde highlighted initiatives such as Solapur's biogas plant as successful examples of waste disposal. The government is committed to providing the necessary support and ensuring transparency to address challenges, starting with proper waste segregation at the source.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal noted ongoing challenges, such as the accumulation of garbage in slum areas despite efforts to clear legacy waste, with 5 out of 7 lakh tonnes already disposed of in Solapur.

