Left Menu

Devastating Fire Consumes Seven Homes in Arunachal Pradesh

A fire in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, destroyed seven houses. It began when an elderly woman left a gas stove burning. Firefighters from Aalo controlled the blaze, preventing fatalities. However, property damage is extensive. Affected families are provided temporary shelter at Kaying Upper Primary School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:08 IST
Devastating Fire Consumes Seven Homes in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire swept through the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, consuming at least seven houses, authorities reported.

According to a senior official, the blaze ignited around 2:45 PM in the Kaying area after an elderly resident accidentally left a gas stove burning. Firefighters from Aalo in West Siang district managed to extinguish the flames.

While no fatalities were reported, the fire caused significant property damage, worth lakhs. The displaced families have been temporarily relocated to Kaying Upper Primary School.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025