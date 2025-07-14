Devastating Fire Consumes Seven Homes in Arunachal Pradesh

A devastating fire swept through the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, consuming at least seven houses, authorities reported.

According to a senior official, the blaze ignited around 2:45 PM in the Kaying area after an elderly resident accidentally left a gas stove burning. Firefighters from Aalo in West Siang district managed to extinguish the flames.

While no fatalities were reported, the fire caused significant property damage, worth lakhs. The displaced families have been temporarily relocated to Kaying Upper Primary School.