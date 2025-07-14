From Zero-Gravity Water Bubbles to Space Farming: An Astronaut's Tale

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla of the Axiom-4 mission utilized his time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to demonstrate the impact of microgravity on everyday physics with a captivating experiment involving water. As part of Axiom Space's outreach and scientific mission, Shukla illustrated the unique behavior of water in space through a zero-gravity experiment.

Joining commander Peggy Whitson and two other mission specialists, Shukla's 18-day mission included extensive scientific research and educational outreach. Experiments ranged from observing plant germination in microgravity to surface tension demonstrations. Shukla expressed delight at becoming a 'water bender' during his experiments and captured stunning visuals from space.

Beyond these ventures, Shukla's work underscored the collaboration with Indian institutions, employing indigenous kits for significant scientific studies, such as examining muscle dysfunction in space. His efforts were applauded by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, as Shukla's contributions extend global benefits, embodying the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the world as one family.

(With inputs from agencies.)