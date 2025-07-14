China and EU Gear Up for New Climate Action Plans

China is preparing to roll out a new national plan to address climate change, according to the European Commission's green chief, Teresa Ribera. This development follows missed deadlines by both China and the European Union to submit updated targets for greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations.

Following discussions in Beijing, Ribera emphasized the commitment of both parties to establish comprehensive nationally determined contributions ahead of the upcoming U.N. COP30 climate summit in November. She noted that the plans would encompass the entirety of their economies and all greenhouse gases.

While China's foreign ministry has yet to comment on the precise timeline, President Xi Jinping has committed to unveiling China's new targets before the COP30 meeting. The new plans come amidst global calls, notably from COP30 host Brazil, for more ambitious climate goals.