Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Panama’s Pacific Coast

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama’s Pacific coast, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake occurred south of Punta Burica and was felt in the Chiriquí province, near Costa Rica. Authorities noted there was no tsunami threat and are monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:39 IST
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Panama’s Pacific Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Monday, according to authorities. Initial reports indicate no injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded that the quake hit around midday about 130 miles south of Punta Burica, at a depth of 10 kilometers in Panama's Chiriquí province, near Costa Rica's border.

The tremor was notably felt in the Chiriquí region, a zone with frequent seismic activity, yet local officials reported no tsunami threat. Panama's civil protection agency is monitoring the situation, confirming no immediate damage to infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025