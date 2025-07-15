Powerful Earthquake Rattles Panama’s Pacific Coast

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Monday, according to authorities. Initial reports indicate no injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded that the quake hit around midday about 130 miles south of Punta Burica, at a depth of 10 kilometers in Panama's Chiriquí province, near Costa Rica's border.

The tremor was notably felt in the Chiriquí region, a zone with frequent seismic activity, yet local officials reported no tsunami threat. Panama's civil protection agency is monitoring the situation, confirming no immediate damage to infrastructure.