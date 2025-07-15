Left Menu

Rajasthan Monsoon Fury: A Natural Deluge

Rajasthan faces heavy monsoon rains, with Kota's Khatauli registering 198 mm. A low-pressure area in Madhya Pradesh has led to widespread downpours. Trains in Jodhpur are affected, and sinkholes appear in Jaipur. Five youths are missing after being swept away by the Chambal River's rising levels.

Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2025
Rajasthan is grappling with a severe monsoon, which in the last 24 hours saw Khatauli in Kota recording the highest rainfall of 198 mm. This deluge is attributed to a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh, sparking intense showers across various divisions.

The heavy downpour has significantly impacted the state's infrastructure. In Jodhpur, train services face disruption due to waterlogged tracks at the main railway station, while road submersion is witnessed in places like Tinwari. Meanwhile, Jaipur saw a sinkhole formation near a metro station pillar.

Tragedy struck as five youths were swept away by the swiftly rising Chambal River after water was released from the Kota Barrage. Search efforts are on despite scant details. The meteorological department forecasts continuing heavy rains in several divisions until July 16, with some relief expected from July 17.

