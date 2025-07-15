Left Menu

Northeast Deluge: Flash Floods Paralyze New York and New Jersey

Heavy rains caused flash floods in the US Northeast, particularly affecting New York and New Jersey. Emergency measures were enacted, including declarations of a state of emergency. The flooding disrupted transportation services, submerged vehicles, and led to widespread advisories against non-essential travel. Emergency responders worked to assist those affected.

Updated: 15-07-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday night, heavy rainfall inundated parts of the US Northeast, leading to flash floods that severely impacted New York and New Jersey. The deluge caused significant disruptions, stranding vehicles, submerging subway stations, and prompting widespread state of emergency declarations.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other local officials advised residents to stay indoors as floodwaters rose, creating hazardous conditions. In New Jersey, significant flooding delayed bus and train services, while in New York City, several subway lines were forced to halt operations.

In the wake of the storm, emergency crews executed numerous rescues, particularly in regions like Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, where over 7 inches of rain fell. Residents across the affected areas were urged to avoid travel unless necessary, as authorities worked to manage the consequences of the natural disaster.

