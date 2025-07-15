Northeast Deluge: Flash Floods Paralyze New York and New Jersey

On Monday night, heavy rainfall inundated parts of the US Northeast, leading to flash floods that severely impacted New York and New Jersey. The deluge caused significant disruptions, stranding vehicles, submerging subway stations, and prompting widespread state of emergency declarations.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other local officials advised residents to stay indoors as floodwaters rose, creating hazardous conditions. In New Jersey, significant flooding delayed bus and train services, while in New York City, several subway lines were forced to halt operations.

In the wake of the storm, emergency crews executed numerous rescues, particularly in regions like Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, where over 7 inches of rain fell. Residents across the affected areas were urged to avoid travel unless necessary, as authorities worked to manage the consequences of the natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)