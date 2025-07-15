Left Menu

Surge in Demand for Residential Plots Post-Covid Boosts Real Estate Market

Housing plots valued at Rs 2.44 lakh crore have been launched in the past three and a half years due to increased demand following the Covid pandemic. PropEquity data highlights that 4.7 lakh residential plots were launched across tier-I and tier-II Indian cities. These plots offer higher liquidity and appreciation potential than apartments.

Updated: 15-07-2025 14:07 IST
In a notable trend following the Covid pandemic, the real estate sector has witnessed a significant rise in demand for residential plots. According to PropEquity, the launch value of these plots amounts to Rs 2.44 lakh crore over the past three and a half years.

PropEquity's analysis reveals that developers launched approximately 4.7 lakh residential plots across 10 major tier-I and tier-II cities between January 2022 and May 2025. These cities include Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others.

Experts attribute the shift towards plots to their higher liquidity and appreciation prospects compared to apartments. Additionally, customers appreciate the ability to customize their living spaces. Despite a supply dip in 2024, with prices rising by 27 percent, the enthusiasm for plots continues to grow, offering promising returns for developers.

