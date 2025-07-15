Lucknow Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Return from Space
Lucknow erupted in joyous celebration as native astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully returned from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. His 18-day mission captivated not only his family but also the community, marking a significant milestone for India's space aspirations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and roars of approval echoed across Lucknow as the city marked Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's triumphant return from space aboard a SpaceX spacecraft.
Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, created a spectacle as his splashdown in the Pacific Ocean was watched eagerly thousands of miles away in his hometown.
The emotional scene unfolded at his former school, the City Montessori, with students, teachers, and family members waving Indian flags and celebrating his safe return. Shukla's expedition has fueled excitement about India's future in space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Set for a Bullish Rally Amid Easing Global Tensions
Monsoon Fury: India Faces Early Rains and Widespread Floods
Indian Railways' Modernization: New Reservation System Advances
Vaccination plays key role in prevention of diseases among animals: Murmu at Indian Veterinary Research Institute convocation in Bareilly.
India's Cooperative Movement Steering Global Change in 2025