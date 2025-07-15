Lucknow Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Return from Space

Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and roars of approval echoed across Lucknow as the city marked Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's triumphant return from space aboard a SpaceX spacecraft.

Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, created a spectacle as his splashdown in the Pacific Ocean was watched eagerly thousands of miles away in his hometown.

The emotional scene unfolded at his former school, the City Montessori, with students, teachers, and family members waving Indian flags and celebrating his safe return. Shukla's expedition has fueled excitement about India's future in space exploration.

