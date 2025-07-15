DP World, DPA, Nevomo ink pact to explore autonomous magnetic rail freight movement in India

DP World, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Nevomo have signed an agreement to explore autonomous magnetic rail freight movement in the country, according to a statement on Tuesday. The pact will help the companies to explore opportunities for development of a pilot project using Nevomo's MagRail proprietary technology for the self-propelled movement of rail-based cargo and freight within the existing port ecosystems, DP World said in the statement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa, India Subcontinent, DP World, and Przemek (Ben) Paczek CEO Nevomo Group BV.

The MoU sets the framework for a 750-metre pilot project of MagRail technology at Deendayal Port, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)