Cosmic Conundrum: The Star That Defies Chemistry

In a groundbreaking revelation, experts from Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Astrophysics have unveiled a celestial enigma focused on a distant star, A980, located in the Ophiuchus Constellation. This discovery is poised to redefine established notions of stellar chemistry.

A980, positioned 25,800 light years from Earth, belongs to the rare category of Extreme Helium stars. It astounded researchers by displaying an unexpected abundance of germanium—eight times more than that found in our Sun, a compound never before observed in such celestial bodies.

According to Senior Professor Gajendra Pandey, the peculiar composition of A980 could be linked to early stellar evolution phases or theoretical hybrid stars known as Thorne-Żytkow Objects. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, promise to deepen our understanding of cosmic matter formation.